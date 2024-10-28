Major Sports Headlines: From Allegiant's Doubleheader to Echavarria's Zozo Triumph

In the realm of sports, Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium is set to host a doubleheader featuring legendary NCAA basketball teams on November 12, 2027. The event marks the stadium's shift from hosting NFL games to embracing college basketball.

The anticipated Yankees-Dodgers World Series is drawing global interest, courtesy of star players like Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge. Meanwhile, Rice University's football coach Mike Bloomgren has been let go after a disappointing season.

In other sporting news, Zheng Qinwen claimed the Pan Pacific Open's top spot, while golfer Nico Echavarria triumphed at the Zozo Championship. As Queensland elects a new Premier, the Brisbane 2032 Olympics stadium plan is set to be revisited.

(With inputs from agencies.)