Delhi's Harshit Rana Joins Indian Test Squad for Historic Border-Gavaskar Series

Delhi pacer Harshit Rana has earned a call-up to the Indian Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The young bowler finds the selection a significant milestone in his career, attributing his competitive style to that of the Australians. Rana shines among several fresh faces in the squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 10:44 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 10:44 IST
Harshit Rana. (Photo- IPL/BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi pacer Harshit Rana has been named in the Indian Test squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. Rana expressed enthusiasm over his selection, describing it as a pivotal moment given his competitive approach to the game, which he likens to that of the Australians.

Following an impressive showing in the Ranji Trophy with a five-wicket haul against Assam, Rana said he was unaware of his selection until the official announcement. He credited his ongoing involvement with the Indian team since a remarkable IPL season with Kolkata Knight Riders for his development as a cricketer and individual.

Despite his allegiance to Australia over England — a contrast to his father's dream of seeing him play at Lord's — Rana is eager to make his mark. The 22-year-old has been honing his skills with the guidance of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as well as discussing game strategies with veterans Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

