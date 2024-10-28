Australia Puts Test Stars on Hold to Focus on T20I Pakistan Series
Australia rested their Test regulars ahead of the home T20I series against Pakistan, which starts on November 14. With key players unavailable, a captain is yet to be named. Several returning players will have the opportunity to showcase their skills, and Andre Borovec remains as head coach.
Updated: 28-10-2024 11:47 IST
In a strategic move, Australia has decided to rest its Test cricket regulars for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan.
The series, which is set to start on November 14, precedes the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar series against India next month.
Cricket Australia is yet to appoint a captain for the T20I series due to the absence of players like Mitchell Marsh and Pat Cummins.
This decision paves the way for several players recovering from injuries, such as Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis, to prove their mettle. Andre Borovec will continue his role as coach.
