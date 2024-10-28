Australia Puts Test Stars on Hold to Focus on T20I Pakistan Series

In a strategic move, Australia has decided to rest its Test cricket regulars for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan.

The series, which is set to start on November 14, precedes the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar series against India next month.

Cricket Australia is yet to appoint a captain for the T20I series due to the absence of players like Mitchell Marsh and Pat Cummins.

This decision paves the way for several players recovering from injuries, such as Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis, to prove their mettle. Andre Borovec will continue his role as coach.

(With inputs from agencies.)