Left Menu

Srikkanth Questions Gaikwad's Exclusion Amid Stellar Form

Former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth criticized selectors for excluding Ruturaj Gaikwad from India's squads despite his exceptional performance. Gaikwad, a consistent scorer in domestic leagues, was overlooked for the South Africa tour and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Srikkanth urged selectors to clarify their plans for the talented batsman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 12:07 IST
Srikkanth Questions Gaikwad's Exclusion Amid Stellar Form
Ruturaj Gaikwad. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent critique on his YouTube Channel, former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth expressed disbelief over the exclusion of Ruturaj Gaikwad from India's T20I squad for the South Africa tour and the Test squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Gaikwad's impressive T20I track record, with 633 runs at an average of 39.56, has not secured him a spot in the international squads. Despite his formidable performance for Chennai Super Kings and memorable Ranji Trophy season, selectors have opted for Abhimanyu Easwaran as a backup opener for Rohit Sharma.

Srikkanth questioned the selectors' intentions, urging them to disclose their plans for Gaikwad, while acknowledging Easwaran's achievements. The Border-Gavaskar series, anticipated by fans, kicks off on November 22 in Perth, with subsequent tests in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024