Srikkanth Questions Gaikwad's Exclusion Amid Stellar Form
Former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth criticized selectors for excluding Ruturaj Gaikwad from India's squads despite his exceptional performance. Gaikwad, a consistent scorer in domestic leagues, was overlooked for the South Africa tour and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Srikkanth urged selectors to clarify their plans for the talented batsman.
In a fervent critique on his YouTube Channel, former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth expressed disbelief over the exclusion of Ruturaj Gaikwad from India's T20I squad for the South Africa tour and the Test squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.
Gaikwad's impressive T20I track record, with 633 runs at an average of 39.56, has not secured him a spot in the international squads. Despite his formidable performance for Chennai Super Kings and memorable Ranji Trophy season, selectors have opted for Abhimanyu Easwaran as a backup opener for Rohit Sharma.
Srikkanth questioned the selectors' intentions, urging them to disclose their plans for Gaikwad, while acknowledging Easwaran's achievements. The Border-Gavaskar series, anticipated by fans, kicks off on November 22 in Perth, with subsequent tests in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.
