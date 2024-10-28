Gary Kirsten Steps Down: Rift in Pakistan Cricket
Gary Kirsten, Pakistan's white-ball cricket coach, has resigned amid a rift with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) just six months into his tenure. The disagreement arose from the board's decision to retract selection powers, now handled by a committee. Jason Gillespie will take over his duties.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Gary Kirsten, the coach of Pakistan's white-ball cricket team, has stepped down following a disagreement with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). His tenure lasted only six months.
The 56-year-old South African, who previously led India to victory in the 2011 ODI World Cup, parted ways with the PCB after the board withdrew his selection powers, now delegated to a selection committee. Reports suggest a rift with the red-ball coach Jason Gillespie contributed to Kirsten's departure.
The PCB has announced that Gillespie will take over coaching duties for Pakistan's upcoming white-ball tour of Australia, beginning November 4. The tour includes three ODIs and three T20 games against Australia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan Cricket Board's Bold Move: Young Blood to Lead Against England
Bangladesh Cricket Board Suspends Hathurusingha over Alleged Misconduct
PCB Overhauls Selection Committee Amidst Shake-Up
India's Top Court Intervenes in Byju's and Cricket Board Settlement Case
Gary Kirsten Steps Down as Pakistan's White-Ball Coach