Gary Kirsten Steps Down: Rift in Pakistan Cricket

Gary Kirsten, Pakistan's white-ball cricket coach, has resigned amid a rift with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) just six months into his tenure. The disagreement arose from the board's decision to retract selection powers, now handled by a committee. Jason Gillespie will take over his duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 28-10-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 13:37 IST
Gary Kirsten, the coach of Pakistan's white-ball cricket team, has stepped down following a disagreement with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). His tenure lasted only six months.

The 56-year-old South African, who previously led India to victory in the 2011 ODI World Cup, parted ways with the PCB after the board withdrew his selection powers, now delegated to a selection committee. Reports suggest a rift with the red-ball coach Jason Gillespie contributed to Kirsten's departure.

The PCB has announced that Gillespie will take over coaching duties for Pakistan's upcoming white-ball tour of Australia, beginning November 4. The tour includes three ODIs and three T20 games against Australia.

