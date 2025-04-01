Left Menu

Rob Walter Bids Farewell as South Africa's White-Ball Coach

Rob Walter resigns as South Africa's white-ball coach after a successful tenure. He led the team to significant milestones, including a historic T20 World Cup final and World Cup semi-finals. Walter's departure leaves the team searching for a new coach to continue their growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:52 IST
Rob Walter (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
In a surprising turn of events, Rob Walter announced on Tuesday that he would be stepping down from his role as head coach of South Africa's men's white-ball cricket team, citing personal reasons. Walter, who has been a crucial part of the Proteas for 67 ODIs and T20Is, expressed immense pride in the achievements during his tenure.

Walter commended the players, support staff, and the entire South African cricket community for their support throughout his journey. He expressed his optimism about the team's future, confident that they would continue to ascend under new leadership. Walter, 49, made history with the Proteas by navigating them to their first-ever ICC Men's T20 World Cup final in 2024, in which they finished as runners-up to India.

Walter also effectively guided the team to the semi-finals of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. Overseeing the national squad in 36 One-Day Internationals and 31 T20 Internationals, he led the team to series victories against notable teams like the Netherlands, Australia, Ireland, and Pakistan. His last assignment was at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where he led the Proteas to a semi-final clash against New Zealand in Lahore. South Africa has yet to announce his successor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

