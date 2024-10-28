Indian Women's League 2025: A Clash of Champions and Promising Debutants
The Indian Women's League 2025 will commence with a highly anticipated double-header on January 10. Defending champions Odisha FC will face East Bengal, while newcomers Sreebhumi FC compete against Gokulam Kerala FC. The tournament, featuring eight teams, will run in a home-and-away format until April 13.
The 2025 Indian Women's League (IWL) is set to kick off on January 10 with an exciting double-header featuring defending champions Odisha FC against East Bengal, alongside Gokulam Kerala FC versus debutants Sreebhumi FC.
The league, adopting a home-and-away format, will continue until April 13 as slated by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).
This second edition places an increased spotlight on Sreebhumi FC and NITA Football Academy, the promoted teams, in a competitive eight-team lineup that promises riveting matches throughout the season.
