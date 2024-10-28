Indian Women's League 2025: A Clash of Champions and Promising Debutants

The 2025 Indian Women's League (IWL) is set to kick off on January 10 with an exciting double-header featuring defending champions Odisha FC against East Bengal, alongside Gokulam Kerala FC versus debutants Sreebhumi FC.

The league, adopting a home-and-away format, will continue until April 13 as slated by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

This second edition places an increased spotlight on Sreebhumi FC and NITA Football Academy, the promoted teams, in a competitive eight-team lineup that promises riveting matches throughout the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)