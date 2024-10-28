Left Menu

Thrilling MotoGP in Buriram: Marini and Mir Shine in Wet Conditions

In an exhilarating wet MotoGP race in Buriram, Luca Marini and Joan Mir showcased impressive performances. Marini finished 12th, equaling his season best, while Mir secured another point despite challenges. Both riders highlighted their development and are eager to pursue further progress with two races remaining in the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:59 IST
Thrilling MotoGP in Buriram: Marini and Mir Shine in Wet Conditions
Honda Team rider Luca Marini (Image: Honda Team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

The latest round of the MotoGP season at Buriram electrified fans with a thrilling 26-lap race under persistent rainfall, marking the first fully wet race of the season. As Luca Marini clinched 12th place, Joan Mir secured a double-point finish in 15th. These performances underscore the riders' skills and adaptability in challenging conditions.

Luca Marini capitalized on his strong Warm Up showing, immediately making progress in the race. Despite tricky conditions causing issues for others, Marini executed steady laps to climb the ranks, finishing in 12th place, matching his season's best result. Joan Mir, starting from 19th, battled fiercely with riders like Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco, though a mid-race setback hampered his progress, leaving him with a single point by the end.

Looking ahead, with the season nearing its close, the riders express optimism for upcoming races. Marini reflected on the challenging race conditions and satisfaction with the weekend's outcome, aiming for further advancement. Mir echoed this sentiment, eager to demonstrate the team's potential in Malaysia, underscoring their development despite difficulties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mozambique’s Blueprint for Climate Leadership: Advancing Blue Carbon Commitments

Tackling Gender Disparities in Cambodia: A Comprehensive Action Plan for the Next Five Years

Navigating Fragility: Climate and Development Strategies for Sustainable Peace

Empowering Cambodian Women Through Childcare: A Path to Workforce Inclusion and Child Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024