Rayhan Thomas Shines Bright at Asian Tour's International Series Thailand

India's Rayhan Thomas impressed with a top-10 finish in the International Series Thailand, tying for seventh place. While he couldn't maintain his spectacular mid-round form, he ended strong at 16-under. Meanwhile, Lee Chieh-po clinched his first Asian Tour title in a dramatic finale against Peter Uihlein.

Updated: 28-10-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 15:24 IST
India's emerging golf talent, Rayhan Thomas, delivered a commendable performance at the International Series Thailand, securing a spot among the top-10 competitors on the Asian Tour. Thomas showcased his skill with an impressive 2-under 68 on the final day, cumulatively scoring 16-under and tying for the seventh position.

Despite not being able to match his extraordinary rounds of 63 and 64 earlier in the tournament, Thomas demonstrated resilience with four birdies, particularly exceling between the 14th and 17th holes. His Asian Tour journey stands as a promising career highlight.

In a thrilling turn of events, Chinese-Taipei's Lee Chieh-po triumphed by birdying the closing holes to clinch his maiden title, outperforming favourite Peter Uihlein. The focus now shifts to next week's BNI Indonesian Masters, with defending champion Gaganjeet Bhullar in the limelight.

