Josh Inglis in the Mix for Test Debut in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Josh Inglis, Australia's standout wicketkeeper-batter in white-ball cricket, is poised for potential debut in Test cricket against India, revealed chief selector George Bailey.

Inglis's sizzling form, with four centuries in recent Sheffield Shield matches, positions him as a specialist middle-order batter in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Despite Australia's top-order reshuffling efforts post-David Warner, Inglis is not considered for the opening slot, but remains a crucial contender for the middle-order lineup, Bailey confirmed.

