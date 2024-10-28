Left Menu

Josh Inglis in the Mix for Test Debut in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis may debut in Test cricket as a specialist batter during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. Chief selector George Bailey highlighted Inglis's impressive form. Although not considered for the opening slot, Inglis stands as a potential middle-order contender for the upcoming series.

Josh Inglis, Australia's standout wicketkeeper-batter in white-ball cricket, is poised for potential debut in Test cricket against India, revealed chief selector George Bailey.

Inglis's sizzling form, with four centuries in recent Sheffield Shield matches, positions him as a specialist middle-order batter in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Despite Australia's top-order reshuffling efforts post-David Warner, Inglis is not considered for the opening slot, but remains a crucial contender for the middle-order lineup, Bailey confirmed.

