Dortmund Faces Injury Setbacks Ahead of German Cup Clash

Borussia Dortmund is on edge as injuries threaten their lineup for the German Cup match against VfL Wolfsburg. Julian Ryerson, along with teammates Marcel Sabitzer and Waldemar Anton, is doubtful to play as they race against time to recover.

Coach Nuri Sahin expressed concern for Ryerson's chances of participating. He noted that Sabitzer and Anton's availability remains uncertain, with critical hours leading up to the game determining their involvement.

Dortmund, currently seventh in the Bundesliga, is grappling with inconsistency, having lost three out of their last five league matches. Sahin emphasized the need for focus and unity, acknowledging ongoing mistakes that lead to easily conceded goals.

