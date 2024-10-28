Left Menu

Dortmund Faces Injury Setbacks Ahead of German Cup Clash

Borussia Dortmund is struggling with injuries as Julian Ryerson, Marcel Sabitzer, and Waldemar Anton fight to recover for the upcoming German Cup match at VfL Wolfsburg. The team faces challenges after recent losses, and coach Nuri Sahin emphasizes the need for unity amidst these difficulties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:32 IST
Borussia Dortmund is on edge as injuries threaten their lineup for the German Cup match against VfL Wolfsburg. Julian Ryerson, along with teammates Marcel Sabitzer and Waldemar Anton, is doubtful to play as they race against time to recover.

Coach Nuri Sahin expressed concern for Ryerson's chances of participating. He noted that Sabitzer and Anton's availability remains uncertain, with critical hours leading up to the game determining their involvement.

Dortmund, currently seventh in the Bundesliga, is grappling with inconsistency, having lost three out of their last five league matches. Sahin emphasized the need for focus and unity, acknowledging ongoing mistakes that lead to easily conceded goals.

