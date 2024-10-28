Left Menu

Manchester United Parts Ways with Erik ten Hag After Lackluster Start

Manchester United has dismissed coach Erik ten Hag following a poor start to the Premier League season. With three wins and four losses in nine games, the team is in 14th place. His firing comes after failing to improve upon last season's eighth-place finish and challenges for trophy contention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:52 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester United has dismissed Erik ten Hag as their coach after a sluggish start to the Premier League season. The decision was announced on Monday, following a 2-1 defeat to West Ham, which left the team languishing in 14th place.

Hired in 2022, ten Hag's tenure saw the club secure only three wins out of nine league matches this season. Although he aimed to rebuild the team, last season ended with United finishing eighth, and the current campaign shows meager prospects for title contention.

In a statement, Manchester United thanked ten Hag for his contributions and expressed their best wishes for his future efforts. The club faces a challenging road ahead, especially regarding entry into the prestigious Champions League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

