Manchester United Dismiss Ten Hag Amid Dismal Start
Manchester United has sacked manager Erik ten Hag after a dismal start, placing the team 14th in the Premier League. Former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will serve as interim manager. Ten Hag's departure follows a season marked by poor performance, despite substantial investment in new players.
In a dramatic turn of events, Manchester United has parted ways with manager Erik ten Hag. His dismissal was unanimously decided by the club as United languishes in 14th place in the Premier League, still showing no signs of past glory.
The club has appointed former striker, Ruud van Nistelrooy, as interim manager as they search for ten Hag's permanent successor. Despite leading United to two domestic trophies, ten Hag's tenure was clouded with speculation amid a poor start to the current campaign.
With only four wins out of 14 fixtures and substantial investments in new signings since 2022, United remains far from their fourth-place ambition. The club faces mounting pressure to recover its competitive edge in professional football.
(With inputs from agencies.)
