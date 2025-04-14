Thrilling Climaxes in Asian Football Leagues: A Week of Intense Battles and Surprises

In the Saudi Pro League, Al-Ittihad solidified their lead by defeating Al-Orubah 2-0, creating a seven-point gap over Al-Hilal, who drew 1-1 with Al-Ettifaq. Meanwhile, Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo amazed fans with two goals, including a breathtaking volley, in their 2-1 victory over Al-Riyadh.

Japan's Avispa Fukuoka claimed a narrow 2-1 win against Yokohama F Marinos, ascending to the top of the league tables. Despite early setbacks, they rebounded through the efforts of Kazuki Fujimoto and Tomoya Miki, giving them a one-point edge over Kyoto Sanga, who triumphed over Shonan Bellmare.

Auckland FC retained a four-point lead in the A-League, despite a 2-2 stalemate with Sydney FC. While Melbourne City secured a 3-2 win over Brisbane Roar, Western United dropped the ball, losing 2-0 to Western Sydney Wanderers. In South Korea, Daejeon Citizen remained at the summit after a draw against FC Seoul, with Shanghai Shenhua leading the charge in the Chinese Super League following their thrilling 3-2 win over Zhejiang FC.

(With inputs from agencies.)