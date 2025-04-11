Remembering Leo Beenhakker: A Legendary Football Maestro
Leo Beenhakker, a renowned Dutch football coach, passed away at 82. Known for leading multiple teams at World Cups and winning national league titles with Real Madrid and Ajax, he left a lasting impact on the world of soccer. Beenhakker's career also included coaching the national teams of Saudi Arabia, Poland, and Trinidad and Tobago.
Renowned Dutch soccer coach Leo Beenhakker, famed for his leadership at World Cups and achievements with Real Madrid and Ajax, has passed away at the age of 82. The legendary coach's death was confirmed by the famed Amsterdam club Ajax, though the cause was not disclosed.
Beenhakker's illustrious career featured successful stints in the 1970s, '80s, and '90s, during which he clinched two Dutch league titles with Ajax and three consecutive La Liga titles with Real Madrid. Despite his successes, the iconic 'cup with the big ears' eluded him in four European Cup semifinals.
His coaching journey took him to national teams, leading the Netherlands in 1990 and Trinidad and Tobago to their first World Cup in 2006. Even though his teams never won a game at a finals tournament, Beenhakker's legacy as a mentor, notably shaping future stars like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, remains indelible in football history.
