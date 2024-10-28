Left Menu

Bangladesh Suffers Setback as Jaker Ali's Concussion Sidelines Him for 2nd Test Against South Africa

Bangladesh faces a challenge in the second Test against South Africa as wicketkeeper Jaker Ali is ruled out due to a concussion. Mahidul Islam Ankon steps in for his first Test appearance. Bangladesh aims to bounce back after a challenging first Test where South Africa's bowlers dominated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:29 IST
Bangladesh Suffers Setback as Jaker Ali's Concussion Sidelines Him for 2nd Test Against South Africa
Jaker Ali (X/@BCBtigers). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Bangladesh gears up for the second Test against South Africa, the team faces a setback with wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali ruled out due to a concussion. Ali suffered the injury during training at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, with team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan confirming his absence.

Ali, who has a history of concussions, made a significant debut against South Africa in the first Test. His early exit opens the door for Mahidul Islam Ankon, who makes his first Test squad appearance following strong domestic performances, including a recent 118 for Dhaka Division against Sylhet Division.

In squad adjustments, fast bowler Khaled Ahmed replaces Taskin Ahmed. In the first Test, South Africa dominated, with Kagiso Rabada becoming a leading wicket-taker. Despite Bangladesh's spinners fighting back, the visitors secured a comprehensive victory, with key contributions from Kyle Verreynne and their resilient bowling unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024