Bangladesh Suffers Setback as Jaker Ali's Concussion Sidelines Him for 2nd Test Against South Africa

As Bangladesh gears up for the second Test against South Africa, the team faces a setback with wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali ruled out due to a concussion. Ali suffered the injury during training at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, with team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan confirming his absence.

Ali, who has a history of concussions, made a significant debut against South Africa in the first Test. His early exit opens the door for Mahidul Islam Ankon, who makes his first Test squad appearance following strong domestic performances, including a recent 118 for Dhaka Division against Sylhet Division.

In squad adjustments, fast bowler Khaled Ahmed replaces Taskin Ahmed. In the first Test, South Africa dominated, with Kagiso Rabada becoming a leading wicket-taker. Despite Bangladesh's spinners fighting back, the visitors secured a comprehensive victory, with key contributions from Kyle Verreynne and their resilient bowling unit.

