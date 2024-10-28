Delhi SG Pipers Secure Argentine Star Lucas Toscani for HIL

In a strategic move, Delhi SG Pipers have enlisted Argentine midfielder Lucas Toscani to bolster their squad for the upcoming Hockey India League season. This recruitment comes in the wake of forward Christopher Ruhr's unfortunate ACL injury.

Toscani, who's made a mark with 60 international caps and 14 goals, is set to enhance the team's offensive capabilities. His previous victories with Argentina, including gold at the Pan American Cup and Games, underscore his value.

While head coach Graham Reid expressed regret over Ruhr's exit, he is optimistic about Toscani's impact, highlighting the player's skills and eagerness to compete in India. The HIL season commences on December 28, marking its return after seven years.

(With inputs from agencies.)