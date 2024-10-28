Left Menu

Delhi SG Pipers Secure Argentine Star Lucas Toscani for HIL

Argentine midfielder Lucas Toscani joins Delhi SG Pipers as a replacement for Christopher Ruhr in the Hockey India League. Toscani, known for his goal-scoring prowess, was drafted following Ruhr's ACL injury. The 25-year-old brings international experience, having played 60 matches for Argentina and winning gold at major championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Delhi SG Pipers have enlisted Argentine midfielder Lucas Toscani to bolster their squad for the upcoming Hockey India League season. This recruitment comes in the wake of forward Christopher Ruhr's unfortunate ACL injury.

Toscani, who's made a mark with 60 international caps and 14 goals, is set to enhance the team's offensive capabilities. His previous victories with Argentina, including gold at the Pan American Cup and Games, underscore his value.

While head coach Graham Reid expressed regret over Ruhr's exit, he is optimistic about Toscani's impact, highlighting the player's skills and eagerness to compete in India. The HIL season commences on December 28, marking its return after seven years.

