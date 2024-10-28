Manchester United Dismisses Erik ten Hag Amid Tumultuous Season Start

In a decisive move, Manchester United has parted ways with manager Erik ten Hag, signaling impatience with the team's sluggish start in the Premier League. The club is currently positioned 14th in the standings after winning only three out of their nine league games.

Appointed in 2022, Ten Hag's short stint saw him clinching two domestic trophies, yet failing to uplift the club's languishing fortunes amid a competitive field. The Dutch manager's departure comes in the wake of a 2-1 defeat against West Ham, a blow that capped off a series of hefty losses including those to Liverpool and Tottenham.

With Ruud van Nistelrooy assuming the interim head coach role, the club embarks on the task of securing a permanent manager. This managerial change aligns with strategic shifts under new minority owner Jim Ratcliffe, who is steering the club through a period of restructuring its key leadership.

