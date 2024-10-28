Left Menu

Tom Moody Urges Punjab Kings to Rethink Retention Strategy Ahead of IPL 2025

Former Australia cricketer Tom Moody advises Punjab Kings to avoid retaining capped players for the IPL 2025, recommending the use of the Right to Match option for key talents like Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran, and Kagiso Rabada, focusing on uncapped players Shashank Singh and Harpreet Brar instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 19:42 IST
Punjab Kings (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic twist ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, ex-Australian cricket star Tom Moody has counseled the Punjab Kings to revise their retention tactics, suggesting they shouldn't hold on to any capped players.

With anticipation building and all 10 franchises required to finalize their retention lists by Thursday, Moody places his bets on using the Right to Match (RTM) option. He singles out players like Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran, and Kagiso Rabada as deserving candidates for this strategy.

Reflecting on the previous season where Punjab Kings finished second-last, Moody highlights the valuable contributions of uncapped talents like Shashank Singh, who dazzled with the bat, and Harpreet Brar, known for his economical spin. Moody believes these uncapped players hold the key to a successful IPL 2025 campaign for the Kings.

