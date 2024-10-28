Drama at Old Trafford: Erik ten Hag Sacked Amidst Struggles

Manchester United has announced the sacking of manager Erik ten Hag as the team's performance continues to falter, with the club languishing in 14th place after nine Premier League games. The club has appointed former player Ruud van Nistelrooy as interim manager.

United captain Bruno Fernandes expressed gratitude toward ten Hag, acknowledging the challenges faced by the team. Former players Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand emphasized issues with team identity and consistent recruitment problems, calling for significant changes.

Football personalities, including Jamie Carragher and Thomas Frank, weighed in on ten Hag's dismissal, noting the immense pressure tied to such roles and discussing potential new appointments as Manchester United seeks to revitalize.

(With inputs from agencies.)