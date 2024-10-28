Left Menu

Drama at Old Trafford: Erik ten Hag Sacked Amidst Struggles

Manchester United has dismissed manager Erik ten Hag, citing poor team performance in the Premier League. Club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy steps in as interim manager. Members and former players express reactions highlighting identity and style issues, alongside challenges faced by the team in recent months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 20:26 IST
Manchester United has announced the sacking of manager Erik ten Hag as the team's performance continues to falter, with the club languishing in 14th place after nine Premier League games. The club has appointed former player Ruud van Nistelrooy as interim manager.

United captain Bruno Fernandes expressed gratitude toward ten Hag, acknowledging the challenges faced by the team. Former players Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand emphasized issues with team identity and consistent recruitment problems, calling for significant changes.

Football personalities, including Jamie Carragher and Thomas Frank, weighed in on ten Hag's dismissal, noting the immense pressure tied to such roles and discussing potential new appointments as Manchester United seeks to revitalize.

