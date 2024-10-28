Cricket's Olympic Comeback: East Coast May Host 2028 Games for Indian Viewership

Cricket competitions during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games could potentially be held on the East Coast of the United States, according to Casey Wasserman, chair of the host committee. This move targets the massive Indian audience and taps into the sport's American market.

Cricket is set to return to the Olympics after a 128-year hiatus, in the T20 format. Although venues are yet to be finalized, staging events on the East Coast would offer a favorable viewing time for Indian audiences compared to the time difference on the West Coast.

The idea aligns with how Olympic events have been managed before, such as during the Paris Olympics, where some events were held far from the main city. The host nation seeks about USD 150 million in savings by utilizing existing infrastructure, as stated by Wasserman in a previous statement.

