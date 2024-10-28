Left Menu

Sports Surprises: Major Upsets and Honors

Manchester United has sacked manager Erik Ten Hag after a poor start, with Ruud van Nistelrooy taking over. The Miami Heat has honored Dwyane Wade with a statue. Various sports teams and players, including the Toronto Maple Leafs and Philadelphia 76ers, had eventful matches over the weekend.

Manchester United dismissed manager Erik ten Hag after a dismal beginning to the season, appointing Ruud van Nistelrooy as interim manager. The decision comes after United's struggles in the Premier League and Europe.

In the NBA, the Miami Heat celebrated franchise icon Dwyane Wade by unveiling a statue in his honor outside the Kaseya Center, marking a historic first for the team.

In other sports news, Tyrese Maxey led the Philadelphia 76ers to an overtime victory against the Indiana Pacers, while the Toronto Maple Leafs secured a contract extension for defenseman Jake McCabe.

