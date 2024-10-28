Sports Surprises: Major Upsets and Honors

Manchester United dismissed manager Erik ten Hag after a dismal beginning to the season, appointing Ruud van Nistelrooy as interim manager. The decision comes after United's struggles in the Premier League and Europe.

In the NBA, the Miami Heat celebrated franchise icon Dwyane Wade by unveiling a statue in his honor outside the Kaseya Center, marking a historic first for the team.

In other sports news, Tyrese Maxey led the Philadelphia 76ers to an overtime victory against the Indiana Pacers, while the Toronto Maple Leafs secured a contract extension for defenseman Jake McCabe.

(With inputs from agencies.)