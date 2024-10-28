Erik Ten Hag Steps Down as Manchester United Coach Amid Struggles

In a significant development for Manchester United, head coach Erik Ten Hag has resigned following a 2-1 defeat by West Ham United in the Premier League. This move was confirmed by the club in a statement released on Monday.

Appointed in April 2022, Ten Hag's tenure saw the club clinch the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024. In the statement, Manchester United expressed gratitude for his contributions and extended their best wishes for his future endeavors.

With Ten Hag's departure, former player Ruud van Nistelrooy is set to take over as the interim head coach, backed by the existing coaching staff, as the club initiates the search for a permanent successor. Ten Hag leaves the club in 14th place in the current Premier League season, a disappointing outcome for a team with a rich history.

The season has been marked by a series of disappointing performances, with Manchester United only managing to win four out of 14 games, amassing 11 points—a notably low tally since the 2019-20 season. The team's struggle is underscored by a lack of offensive prowess, having scored just eight goals, placing them ahead of only Crystal Palace and Southampton in terms of scoring.

Ten Hag, who gained recognition at Ajax for an impressive run in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League, faced mounting pressure as Manchester United failed to replicate that success. As the club navigates this transitional phase, their focus now shifts to finding a suitable long-term head coach to steer the team back to winning ways.

