McLaren's Confidence in Lando Norris Unshaken Ahead of Formula One Title Battle
McLaren's team boss Andrea Stella has reassured driver Lando Norris that no change is necessary in his racing strategy against championship leader Max Verstappen. Despite Norris's own concerns after the Mexico City Grand Prix, Stella praised his racing style and advised against seeking direct confrontation.
In a show of unwavering confidence, McLaren has told their star driver Lando Norris to maintain his current racing approach in the Formula One championship fight against Max Verstappen of Red Bull. Team boss Andrea Stella emphasized there is no need for Norris to alter his strategy despite trailing behind.
This advice comes as Norris, who often self-criticizes, suggested he needed to change tactics after the Mexico City Grand Prix to compete with the leading Verstappen. Following a close race where Norris secured second and Verstappen faced penalties, Stella praised Norris's racing conduct.
Norris is currently 47 points behind Verstappen. Yet, McLaren sees the competitive performance of their updated car against Ferrari, who made significant progress in the constructors' championship, as a positive sign for the remaining races.
