Sunrisers Hyderabad Retains Top Cricket Stars for IPL 2025

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have announced their strategic move ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction by retaining key players Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, and Shahrukh Khan. This retention signals SRH's intention to build a robust lineup for the upcoming seasons.

Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan, initially drafted by the Gujarat Titans (GT) for their debut season in 2022, have been instrumental in their team's success. Gill took over the captaincy in 2024 after Hardik Pandya's transfer to the Mumbai Indians. His notable performance includes scoring 1,799 runs in 45 matches with a remarkable average.

Promising players like 23-year-old Sai Sudharsan, who has made a significant impact with his batting prowess, continue to strengthen the team's core. Meanwhile, all-rounders Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan, known for their dynamic skills, add extraordinary value. Despite GT's recent tenth-place finish, these player retentions suggest a focus on future achievements. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)