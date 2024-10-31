Left Menu

Sunrisers Hyderabad Retains Top Cricket Stars for IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad announced the retention of Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, and Shahrukh Khan before the IPL 2025 mega auction. Gill and Rashid, pivotal for GT's success, will join the retained roster, showing promise to enhance SRH's future performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 19:42 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad Retains Top Cricket Stars for IPL 2025
Team Gujarat Titans (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have announced their strategic move ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction by retaining key players Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, and Shahrukh Khan. This retention signals SRH's intention to build a robust lineup for the upcoming seasons.

Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan, initially drafted by the Gujarat Titans (GT) for their debut season in 2022, have been instrumental in their team's success. Gill took over the captaincy in 2024 after Hardik Pandya's transfer to the Mumbai Indians. His notable performance includes scoring 1,799 runs in 45 matches with a remarkable average.

Promising players like 23-year-old Sai Sudharsan, who has made a significant impact with his batting prowess, continue to strengthen the team's core. Meanwhile, all-rounders Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan, known for their dynamic skills, add extraordinary value. Despite GT's recent tenth-place finish, these player retentions suggest a focus on future achievements. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024