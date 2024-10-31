Lucknow Super Giants Reshape Team Dynamics; Bid Farewell to KL Rahul

In a notable prelude to the upcoming IPL mega auction, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have officially announced their player retentions, parting ways with former captain KL Rahul. The move comes as LSG retains Nicholas Pooran, alongside Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni, and Mohsin Khan, effectively ending Rahul's three-year tenure with the team.

Sanjiv Goenka, in a video message broadcast on Star Sports, elaborated on the retention decisions, emphasizing the franchise's commitment to sustaining a strong core. 'Our first retention, Nicholas Pooran, was an automatic choice made in under two minutes,' Goenka stated, underscoring the strategic retention of both capped and uncapped players with a focus on individuals possessing a winning mindset.

Goenka further remarked on the retention of three Indian bowlers from past seasons, setting the stage for IPL 2025 with a blend of established and emerging talent. As Rahul enters the mega auction, LSG's focus remains on potential enhancements during the auction process to bolster their league performance and standing, signaling a strategic overhaul following Rahul's departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)