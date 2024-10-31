Bumrah's Potential Absence Looms Over Final India-New Zealand Test
Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the final Test against New Zealand in Mumbai is uncertain. Despite attending team training, Bumrah didn't bowl, raising questions about his participation. Team management cites workload management as a concern, with crucial series ahead for the Indian vice-captain.
Concerns are rising over Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the decisive third Test match against New Zealand in Mumbai. The ace Indian bowler attended team sessions at Wankhede Stadium but was notably absent from the bowling practice, engaging only in light fitness and fielding drills.
The team's decision to potentially rest Bumrah comes at the heels of head coach Gautam Gambhir's assurance that all players were fit for selection. Gambhir implied that Bumrah's training omissions were tactical, aimed at conserving the player's energy given the strenuous weather conditions and his integral role in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
As a leading bowler, Bumrah has a pivotal part to play in the future five-Test series starting November 18. Although the current Test series outcome appears settled with India trailing 2-0, World Test Championship points remain at stake, crucial for India's standing on top of the WTC table.
