Left Menu

Bumrah's Potential Absence Looms Over Final India-New Zealand Test

Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the final Test against New Zealand in Mumbai is uncertain. Despite attending team training, Bumrah didn't bowl, raising questions about his participation. Team management cites workload management as a concern, with crucial series ahead for the Indian vice-captain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 23:36 IST
Bumrah's Potential Absence Looms Over Final India-New Zealand Test
Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: X/@JayShah). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Concerns are rising over Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the decisive third Test match against New Zealand in Mumbai. The ace Indian bowler attended team sessions at Wankhede Stadium but was notably absent from the bowling practice, engaging only in light fitness and fielding drills.

The team's decision to potentially rest Bumrah comes at the heels of head coach Gautam Gambhir's assurance that all players were fit for selection. Gambhir implied that Bumrah's training omissions were tactical, aimed at conserving the player's energy given the strenuous weather conditions and his integral role in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

As a leading bowler, Bumrah has a pivotal part to play in the future five-Test series starting November 18. Although the current Test series outcome appears settled with India trailing 2-0, World Test Championship points remain at stake, crucial for India's standing on top of the WTC table.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024