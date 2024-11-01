Left Menu

Nicholas Pooran's Gratitude: LSG Retains Key Player for IPL Success

Nicholas Pooran expresses gratitude to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for retaining him, aiming to win the IPL title next season. Retained for Rs 21 crore, he's eager to impart his skills for team success. LSG retained four others and has a Rs 69 crore purse for the upcoming auction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:35 IST
Nicholas Pooran's Gratitude: LSG Retains Key Player for IPL Success
Nicholas Pooran, the talented West Indies wicketkeeper-batter, has expressed his gratitude towards Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for retaining him after the Indian Premier League retention deadline. Pooran, who was retained for a significant sum of Rs 21 crore, is one of the five key players LSG has chosen to keep for the upcoming season.

Pooran's retention price is tied with Royal Challengers Bengaluru's star player, Virat Kohli, marking it as the joint second-highest retention fee. Alongside Pooran, LSG has decided to retain prominent players such as Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, and Ayush Badoni.

Having finished as the second-highest run-scorer for LSG in the last season, Pooran aims to lift the IPL title with the franchise next year. He appreciates the fans' unwavering support and is committed to sharing his knowledge to contribute to the team's future successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

