Left Menu

Ravindra Jadeja Reflects on India's Home Test Series Loss After 12 Years

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja expressed his disappointment after India lost a Test series at home for the first time in 12 years. Despite expecting continuous success, Jadeja acknowledged the reality of cricket being unpredictable and stressed the importance of collective responsibility for the team's performance against New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-11-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 20:42 IST
Ravindra Jadeja Reflects on India's Home Test Series Loss After 12 Years
Ravindra Jadeja
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has opened up about India's recent home Test series loss, marking the first such defeat in 12 years. Jadeja, who debuted in Test cricket during India's unbeaten run, admitted that he never expected this outcome while playing with the team.

Following his impressive 14th five-wicket haul in Tests, Jadeja acknowledged the unpredictability of cricket. Despite India's 18 consecutive home series victories, he now faces the sobering experience of a series defeat against New Zealand. He noted, 'We set high expectations, and this loss stands out.'

Jadeja emphasized the necessity of collective responsibility among Indian players, addressing the importance of shared accountability. 'When we win, we lift the trophy together. Now that we've lost, all 15 of us in the team will take the blame collectively,' he shared.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Togo’s Economic Resilience and Green Growth: World Bank Report Insights

Transforming Africa’s Future: How Education Reform Fuels Inclusive Growth

Fiscal Challenges in Low-Income Countries: World Bank Report Calls for Global Support to Alleviate Debt and Boost Development

Strengthening Global Health: Community-Driven Protection at the Core of WHO’s New Emergency Framework

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024