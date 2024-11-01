Ravindra Jadeja Reflects on India's Home Test Series Loss After 12 Years
Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja expressed his disappointment after India lost a Test series at home for the first time in 12 years. Despite expecting continuous success, Jadeja acknowledged the reality of cricket being unpredictable and stressed the importance of collective responsibility for the team's performance against New Zealand.
In a surprising turn of events, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has opened up about India's recent home Test series loss, marking the first such defeat in 12 years. Jadeja, who debuted in Test cricket during India's unbeaten run, admitted that he never expected this outcome while playing with the team.
Following his impressive 14th five-wicket haul in Tests, Jadeja acknowledged the unpredictability of cricket. Despite India's 18 consecutive home series victories, he now faces the sobering experience of a series defeat against New Zealand. He noted, 'We set high expectations, and this loss stands out.'
Jadeja emphasized the necessity of collective responsibility among Indian players, addressing the importance of shared accountability. 'When we win, we lift the trophy together. Now that we've lost, all 15 of us in the team will take the blame collectively,' he shared.
