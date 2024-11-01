Left Menu

Rashid Khan Shines Again: A Decade after Last Asian Tour Win

Rashid Khan, after a decade since his last Asian Tour title, positions himself well in the BNI Indonesian Masters. He is tied for third at 10-under, while Canada's Richard T. Lee leads. Other Indian golfers including Bhullar and Chawrasia also made the cut at this prestigious Asian Tour event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 01-11-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 21:16 IST
Rashid Khan, a notable name in golf, marked a significant return as he contends strongly in the BNI Indonesian Masters with rounds of 67-67. This USD two million Asian Tour event is part of The International Series, and Khan currently stands at a promising third position, trailing Canadian leader Richard T. Lee.

Lee, despite some setbacks with bogeys and a double bogey, maintains a lead of 15-under with an opening remarkable 62 followed by a 67. Meanwhile, Indian golfers like defending champion Gaganjeet Bhullar and SSP Chawrasia also successfully advanced to the next rounds, although several others missed the cut.

The competition remains fierce as participants like Zimbabwe's Kieran Vincent join Khan in joint third, while former champion Jazz Janewattananond trails closely. The tournament continues to showcase intense talent with top players from around the globe aiming for victory.

