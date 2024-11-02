Ruben Amorim Steps In as Manchester United's New Head Coach

In a bold move, Manchester United has announced the appointment of Ruben Amorim as its new head coach, following the recent sacking of Erik Ten Hag. Amorim, who joins from Sporting CP, will officially begin his tenure at Old Trafford on November 11, with a contract extending through 2027 and the option of an additional year.

The Portuguese manager revealed that he had only three days to make his decision to join Manchester United, amidst other offers. He expressed that the transition to the Premier League represents a significant change in his life but was confident in his choice, comparing the environment he seeks at United to that of Sporting CP.

Amorim, recognized as one of Europe's promising young coaches, has a successful track record with Sporting, including winning the Primeira Liga twice. Manchester United paid an extra EUR1 million for his early release, following Ten Hag's exit. The club expresses enthusiasm in welcoming Amorim as part of their new chapter.

(With inputs from agencies.)