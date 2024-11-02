Left Menu

Ruben Amorim Steps In as Manchester United's New Head Coach

Ruben Amorim, formerly of Sporting CP, has been appointed as Manchester United's new head coach following the dismissal of Erik Ten Hag. The Portuguese manager expressed excitement at joining the Premier League, despite the radical change it represents in his life. Amorim's contract extends to 2027, with an optional extension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 09:39 IST
Ruben Amorim Steps In as Manchester United's New Head Coach
Ruben Amorim (Photo: Manchester United/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a bold move, Manchester United has announced the appointment of Ruben Amorim as its new head coach, following the recent sacking of Erik Ten Hag. Amorim, who joins from Sporting CP, will officially begin his tenure at Old Trafford on November 11, with a contract extending through 2027 and the option of an additional year.

The Portuguese manager revealed that he had only three days to make his decision to join Manchester United, amidst other offers. He expressed that the transition to the Premier League represents a significant change in his life but was confident in his choice, comparing the environment he seeks at United to that of Sporting CP.

Amorim, recognized as one of Europe's promising young coaches, has a successful track record with Sporting, including winning the Primeira Liga twice. Manchester United paid an extra EUR1 million for his early release, following Ten Hag's exit. The club expresses enthusiasm in welcoming Amorim as part of their new chapter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024