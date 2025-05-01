Tragic Road Mishap Claims Mumbai Moneylender's Life

A tragic accident claimed the life of a 40-year-old moneylender from Mumbai, identified as Deepak Shinde. The incident unfolded near Wai town in Satara district when his car overturned and caught fire, according to police sources.

Shinde was returning from a post-death ritual of a relative and was en route to Mahabaleshwar when the accident occurred. Despite prompt action by local residents and law enforcement, who managed to break open the car door and rush him to a hospital, his life could not be saved.

After initial treatment, Shinde was transferred to a Pune hospital, but tragically succumbed to his burn injuries on Wednesday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

