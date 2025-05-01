Left Menu

Tragic Road Mishap Claims Mumbai Moneylender's Life

A Mumbai-based moneylender, Deepak Shinde, tragically died after his car overturned near Wai town and caught fire. Despite efforts by locals and police to save him, he succumbed to his injuries. The incident occurred while he was returning from a post-death ritual in Satara district.

  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the life of a 40-year-old moneylender from Mumbai, identified as Deepak Shinde. The incident unfolded near Wai town in Satara district when his car overturned and caught fire, according to police sources.

Shinde was returning from a post-death ritual of a relative and was en route to Mahabaleshwar when the accident occurred. Despite prompt action by local residents and law enforcement, who managed to break open the car door and rush him to a hospital, his life could not be saved.

After initial treatment, Shinde was transferred to a Pune hospital, but tragically succumbed to his burn injuries on Wednesday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

