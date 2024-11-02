Shan Masood Supports Babar Azam Amid Career Challenges
Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood praised Babar Azam as one of the world's best batsmen, despite recent struggles in Tests. With a lean patch in his last nine Test matches, Masood believes a break will benefit Babar, who aims for a strong comeback in upcoming tours in Australia.
Pakistan's Test skipper Shan Masood has commended Babar Azam, declaring him one of the top batsmen globally despite Babar's current struggle in Test cricket. Over the last nine matches and 17 innings, Babar has only managed 352 runs at an average of 20.71, with his highest score being just 41.
In his career spanning 55 Tests, Babar has accumulated 3,997 runs at an average of 43.92, including nine centuries and 26 half-centuries, with a best score of 196. The Pakistan Cricket Board has recently announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming white-ball series tours to Australia and Zimbabwe starting November 4. Babar, however, is given a rest from the Zimbabwe tour, but he will be in action against Australia.
Masood emphasized that Babar has a future in the sport and the potential to become one of the greatest Test cricketers. ESPNcricinfo quoted Masood expressing confidence that the break would rejuvenate the 30-year-old batsman. Babar recently stepped down as Pakistan's white-ball captain, a position now held by Mohammad Rizwan with Salman Ali Agha as vice-captain, as Pakistan heads to Australia for the first ODI at Melbourne Cricket Ground.
