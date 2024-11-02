Left Menu

Gill and Pant Shine Under Wankhede Heat

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant starred with the bat for India, scoring notable half-centuries against New Zealand on day two of the third Test in Mumbai. Despite a late collapse in their innings, India reached 195-5 at lunch, trailing New Zealand's 235. Pant showcased aggressive play, hitting boundaries and achieving his fifty in 36 balls.

02-11-2024
Shubman Gill (Photo: Glamorgan Cricket/ Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

In a gripping display of cricket, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant led India's response to New Zealand's 235 total, predominantly headlining the innings with their scores of 70 and 60, respectively, by lunch on day two in Mumbai.

India resumed at an uneasy 86-4, but Pant quickly dispelled any tension by aggressively targeting Ajaz Patel, collecting three boundaries in an opening over blitz. A short while later, Gill survived a pivotal dropped catch at 45, giving him room to notch his seventh test half-century.

Pant's attacking play persisted, wrapping up his fifty in just 36 balls, marking the fastest recorded by an Indian batman against New Zealand. Despite some missed catching opportunities for New Zealand, Sodhi eventually ended his innings at 53. The series stands in favor of the visitors, following victories in Bengaluru and Pune.

