Indian Women's Cricket Team Set for Challenging Australia Tour with Exciting Test Finale
The Indian women's cricket team is scheduled to tour Australia from February 15 to March 9, 2025, playing three T20Is, three ODIs, and culminating in a one-off Test at Perth's WACA Ground. The series had to be adjusted due to renovation works at established venues and scheduling challenges.
The Indian women's cricket team is gearing up for a demanding tour of Australia, set for early next year. Spanning from February 15 to March 9, the tour offers a complete format showdown, culminating remarkably with a solitary Test fixture at the iconic WACA Ground in Perth.
Encompassing six short-format games—three T20 Internationals and three One-day Internationals—the series kicks off in Sydney, winding through Canberra and Adelaide, before transitioning to Brisbane, Hobart, and Melbourne for the ODI leg.
The much-anticipated Test match, scheduled for March 6-9 at the redeveloped WACA Ground, aligns with the onset of the ICC Women's Future Tours Program. This scheduling adjustment comes as a response to venue renovations and other strategic changes by Cricket Australia.
