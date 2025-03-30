Indian Women's Cricket Team Set for Challenging Australia Tour with Exciting Test Finale

The Indian women's cricket team is gearing up for a demanding tour of Australia, set for early next year. Spanning from February 15 to March 9, the tour offers a complete format showdown, culminating remarkably with a solitary Test fixture at the iconic WACA Ground in Perth.

Encompassing six short-format games—three T20 Internationals and three One-day Internationals—the series kicks off in Sydney, winding through Canberra and Adelaide, before transitioning to Brisbane, Hobart, and Melbourne for the ODI leg.

The much-anticipated Test match, scheduled for March 6-9 at the redeveloped WACA Ground, aligns with the onset of the ICC Women's Future Tours Program. This scheduling adjustment comes as a response to venue renovations and other strategic changes by Cricket Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)