Jorge Martin Inches Closer to MotoGP Championship Glory in Malaysia

Jorge Martin secured a commanding position in the MotoGP championship after a sprint win at the Malaysian Grand Prix on Saturday. The victory expanded his lead over Francesco Bagnaia to 29 points after the Ducati rider's unfortunate crash.

In the race, Gresini Racing's Marc Marquez earned a second-place finish, while Enea Bastianini, Bagnaia's teammate, completed the podium. Martin now holds 465 points in the standings, putting him at a significant advantage as the season approaches its penultimate race on Sunday, with Bagnaia trailing at 436 points.

The Malaysian race began under ominous skies at the Sepang International Circuit, with riders allowed to change bikes due to early rain. Martin capitalized on his excellent start, swiftly overtaking polesitter Bagnaia at the initial turn, showcasing his strategic prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)