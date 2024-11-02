Gill's Heroics and Ajaz's Bowling Dominate Day Two at Wankhede

Shubman Gill's impressive 90-run contribution propelled India to a 28-run lead against New Zealand during the first innings at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on the second day of the third Test. By Tea, the Indians had declared their innings at 263, as the visitors stood at 26/1, merely two runs shy of levelling the score.

The session unfolded with Ravindra Jadeja and Gill hoping to solidify the innings; however, Jadeja fell for 14 off Glenn Phillips' delivery. Shortly thereafter, Sarfaraz Khan was caught out for a duck by Ajaz Patel. Despite losing wickets, Gill persisted until the 54th over when Patel claimed his prize wicket, denying Gill's potential century.

Ajaz Patel showcased an outstanding performance, securing five wickets, including the notable dismissal of Ravichandran Ashwin. New Zealand's Matt Henry and Glenn Phillips also contributed with one wicket each. New Zealand's second innings is underway, with Devon Conway and Will Young tasked with mounting a strong resistance as the Test progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)