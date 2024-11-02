Kohima Hosts Vibrant Opening of Capt N Kenguruse Memorial Football Tournament

The Capt N Kenguruse Memorial Football Tournament kicked off in style at Kohima's Indira Gandhi Stadium with a remarkable opening ceremony. Setting the tone for the event themed 'Bigger Better Bolder,' it saw the participation of 16 teams, underscoring its significance as a premier sporting event in Nagaland.

Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar, GOC Spear Corps, presided over the ceremony, along with officials from Assam Rifles and the Nagaland Football Association. Addressing the energized crowd, Pendharkar praised Captain Kenguruse's legacy and highlighted the tournament's role in promoting discipline and teamwork among youths.

The tournament, part of 'Operation Sadbhavana,' features a substantial prize money of Rs 3 lakh for winners, enhancing community relations through sports. Attendees were entertained by performances from bands like Tetseo Sisters and The Fifth Note, with matches set to conclude on November 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)