Left Menu

Kohima Hosts Vibrant Opening of Capt N Kenguruse Memorial Football Tournament

The Capt N Kenguruse Memorial Football Tournament commenced with an electrifying opening in Kohima. The event, organized by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, honors Captain N Kenguruse's heroism. Sixteen teams from Nagaland compete for a prize pool, fostering regional unity and sportsmanship among participants and spectators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 18:20 IST
Kohima Hosts Vibrant Opening of Capt N Kenguruse Memorial Football Tournament
Mez and Co FC Kohima and Young Generation FC Wokha Football Team (Photo: Assam Riffles PRO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Capt N Kenguruse Memorial Football Tournament kicked off in style at Kohima's Indira Gandhi Stadium with a remarkable opening ceremony. Setting the tone for the event themed 'Bigger Better Bolder,' it saw the participation of 16 teams, underscoring its significance as a premier sporting event in Nagaland.

Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar, GOC Spear Corps, presided over the ceremony, along with officials from Assam Rifles and the Nagaland Football Association. Addressing the energized crowd, Pendharkar praised Captain Kenguruse's legacy and highlighted the tournament's role in promoting discipline and teamwork among youths.

The tournament, part of 'Operation Sadbhavana,' features a substantial prize money of Rs 3 lakh for winners, enhancing community relations through sports. Attendees were entertained by performances from bands like Tetseo Sisters and The Fifth Note, with matches set to conclude on November 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024