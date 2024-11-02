Shanghai Port's Stellar Supremacy: A Triumphant Title Defense

In a dazzling display of football prowess, Shanghai Port successfully defended their Chinese Super League title with a 5-0 thrashing of Tianjin Tigers at Pudong Arena. This victory ensured they finished the season one point ahead of city rivals Shanghai Shenhua.

The defending champions came out strong, with Leo Cittadini opening the scoring in just the fourth minute. Matias Vargas added to the lead after a VAR review confirmed his volley had crossed the line, leaving the goalkeeper scrambling.

A penalty from Oscar and a subsequent brace from Wu Lei secured the emphatic win. Despite their own win against Chengdu Rongcheng, Shenhua had to settle for second place, unable to surpass their cross-city rivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)