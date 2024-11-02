Left Menu

Shanghai Port's Stellar Supremacy: A Triumphant Title Defense

Shanghai Port retained their Chinese Super League title after a dominant 5-0 win over Tianjin Tigers. Key performances from Leo Cittadini, Matias Vargas, and Wu Lei secured their victory. The win kept them one point ahead of local rivals Shanghai Shenhua, who settled for second place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 20:01 IST
In a dazzling display of football prowess, Shanghai Port successfully defended their Chinese Super League title with a 5-0 thrashing of Tianjin Tigers at Pudong Arena. This victory ensured they finished the season one point ahead of city rivals Shanghai Shenhua.

The defending champions came out strong, with Leo Cittadini opening the scoring in just the fourth minute. Matias Vargas added to the lead after a VAR review confirmed his volley had crossed the line, leaving the goalkeeper scrambling.

A penalty from Oscar and a subsequent brace from Wu Lei secured the emphatic win. Despite their own win against Chengdu Rongcheng, Shenhua had to settle for second place, unable to surpass their cross-city rivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

