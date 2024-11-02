Left Menu

Delhi SG Pipers Sign Hockey Star Lily Owsley for HIL Season

Delhi SG Pipers have signed England's Lily Owsley for the Hockey India League season, replacing the Dutch midfielder Xan de Waard. Owsley, a two-time Olympic medallist, brings a wealth of experience and is expected to be a pivotal attacking midfielder for the team.

Delhi SG Pipers Sign Hockey Star Lily Owsley for HIL Season
Olympic medallist Lily Owsley (Photo: HI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi SG Pipers announced a major coup on Saturday with the acquisition of England midfielder and hockey superstar Lily Owsley for the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) season.

Lily Owsley, a decorated athlete with gold in the 2016 Rio Olympics and bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Games, brings an impressive resume to the Pipers.

Her signing comes as a strategic replacement for Dutch star Xan de Waard, who has withdrawn due to personal reasons, offering the team a crucial boost in experience and skill.

Delhi SG Pipers coach Dave Smolenaars acknowledged the loss of Xan de Waard as a significant setback, but expressed relief in acquiring Owsley, a highly accomplished player with several Olympic and Commonwealth medals.

SG Sports, Media and Entertainment CEO, Mahesh Bhupathi, praised Owsley's inclusion as a fantastic addition to the team, emphasizing her potential to control games and play a vital role in the squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

