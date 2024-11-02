Delhi SG Pipers Sign Hockey Star Lily Owsley for HIL Season

Delhi SG Pipers announced a major coup on Saturday with the acquisition of England midfielder and hockey superstar Lily Owsley for the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) season.

Lily Owsley, a decorated athlete with gold in the 2016 Rio Olympics and bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Games, brings an impressive resume to the Pipers.

Her signing comes as a strategic replacement for Dutch star Xan de Waard, who has withdrawn due to personal reasons, offering the team a crucial boost in experience and skill.

Delhi SG Pipers coach Dave Smolenaars acknowledged the loss of Xan de Waard as a significant setback, but expressed relief in acquiring Owsley, a highly accomplished player with several Olympic and Commonwealth medals.

SG Sports, Media and Entertainment CEO, Mahesh Bhupathi, praised Owsley's inclusion as a fantastic addition to the team, emphasizing her potential to control games and play a vital role in the squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)