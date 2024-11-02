Sabalenka Dominates WTA Finals Opener

Aryna Sabalenka powered through her opening round robin match at the WTA Finals, defeating China's Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-4 in Riyadh. The Australian and U.S. Open champion is leading the first women's professional tennis tournament in Saudi Arabia and showcased her dominance in their fourth meeting this year.

During a rematch of their Melbourne and Wuhan title clashes, Sabalenka secured the initial set with a crucial break in the sixth game, gaining an early advantage. Despite robust support for Olympic champion Zheng at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, Sabalenka matched and ultimately surpassed her opponent in a closely contested second set.

The WTA Finals feature the top eight singles players and doubles teams, with a record prize pool of $15 million. Sabalenka is focused on winning three round robin matches or reaching the final to hold her top ranking, while Iga Swiatek needs to defend her title for a chance at overtaking. Jasmine Paolini and Elena Rybakina are set to compete later, followed by other group matches involving players like Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.

(With inputs from agencies.)