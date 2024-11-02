Left Menu

Arsenal's Saliba Reflects on Defeat to Newcastle: A Call for Revival

Arsenal defender William Saliba admitted the team's performance was lacking in their defeat against Newcastle United, with an early goal from Isak sealing the loss. Saliba emphasized the need for improvement and unity as Arsenal aims to bounce back from this setback in their upcoming matches.

Wiliam Saliba (Photo: Arsenal/X) . Image Credit: ANI
In a candid post-match reflection, Arsenal defender William Saliba conceded that the Gunners' lackluster performance against Newcastle United warranted their defeat. The critical moment came 12 minutes in when Alexander Isak's header beat Arsenal's David Raya, securing Newcastle a hard-fought victory at their home ground.

Arsenal's attacking efforts fell short as they struggled to trouble Newcastle's goalkeeper Nick Pope, who faced little testing during the match. Saliba admitted to TNT Sports, reported via Sky Sports, that the team was 'sad' and acknowledged their failure to implement their game plan against the formidable Magpies.

Saliba commended Gordon's exceptional cross that set up Isak's goal, while urging his side to regroup after this 'unprecedented loss' and prepare for future challenges. Recalling a similar rough patch from last season, he stressed the importance of unity and improvement to return to their winning ways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

