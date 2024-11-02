Left Menu

Telugu Titans Triumph Over Bengaluru Bulls in Thrilling PKL Clash

In a nail-biting Pro Kabaddi League match, Telugu Titans edged out Bengaluru Bulls 38-35. Pawan Sehrawat's stellar performance led the charge for the Titans, while Ajinkya Pawar's valiant effort nearly sparked a comeback for the Bulls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 23:45 IST
Telugu Titans Triumph Over Bengaluru Bulls in Thrilling PKL Clash
Players in action (Photo: PKL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On a gripping night in the Pro Kabaddi League, the Telugu Titans emerged victorious against the Bengaluru Bulls with a tight 38-35 win at the GMCB Indoor Stadium.

Captaining the Titans, Pawan Sehrawat shone brightly, scoring an impressive 14 points. His formidable display was crucial, especially in the first half, where the Titans built a significant lead thanks to a Super Raid and the game's first all out.

Despite the resilient efforts of Ajinkya Pawar and Nitin Rawal, who helped the Bulls close the gap with strategic moves, the Titans maintained their edge. The win marked the second consecutive victory over the Bulls in PKL season 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024