Telugu Titans Triumph Over Bengaluru Bulls in Thrilling PKL Clash

On a gripping night in the Pro Kabaddi League, the Telugu Titans emerged victorious against the Bengaluru Bulls with a tight 38-35 win at the GMCB Indoor Stadium.

Captaining the Titans, Pawan Sehrawat shone brightly, scoring an impressive 14 points. His formidable display was crucial, especially in the first half, where the Titans built a significant lead thanks to a Super Raid and the game's first all out.

Despite the resilient efforts of Ajinkya Pawar and Nitin Rawal, who helped the Bulls close the gap with strategic moves, the Titans maintained their edge. The win marked the second consecutive victory over the Bulls in PKL season 11.

