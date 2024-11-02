Left Menu

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: A High-Stakes Clash in the ISL

Mumbai City FC hosts Kerala Blasters FC in a crucial ISL showdown at Mumbai Football Arena. Both teams aim to avoid consecutive losses and boost playoff chances. Kerala Blasters face defensive struggles on the road, while Mumbai looks to improve their attack. Key players seek pivotal performances.

Updated: 02-11-2024 23:57 IST
KBFC players (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  India

A high-stakes clash is set as Mumbai City FC (MCFC) welcomes Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) at the Mumbai Football Arena for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25. The Islanders, keen to rebound following a draw against Odisha FC, aim to stave off a second consecutive loss to Kerala Blasters.

Mumbai City FC has struggled offensively, managing less than two goals in recent home outings. Their conversion rate of 15.4% is the lowest, despite creating many chances. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC, who have not secured an away clean sheet in 10 games, will face challenges against Mumbai's home proficiency.

Historically, MCFC holds an advantage with nine wins in 20 encounters. Coaches Mikael Stahre (KBFC) and Petr Kratky (MCFC) are focused on overcoming early-season setbacks and refining team strategies. Key players like Yoell van Nieff and Noah Sadaoui are expected to play decisive roles in Sunday's match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

