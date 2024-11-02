Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: A High-Stakes Clash in the ISL

A high-stakes clash is set as Mumbai City FC (MCFC) welcomes Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) at the Mumbai Football Arena for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25. The Islanders, keen to rebound following a draw against Odisha FC, aim to stave off a second consecutive loss to Kerala Blasters.

Mumbai City FC has struggled offensively, managing less than two goals in recent home outings. Their conversion rate of 15.4% is the lowest, despite creating many chances. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC, who have not secured an away clean sheet in 10 games, will face challenges against Mumbai's home proficiency.

Historically, MCFC holds an advantage with nine wins in 20 encounters. Coaches Mikael Stahre (KBFC) and Petr Kratky (MCFC) are focused on overcoming early-season setbacks and refining team strategies. Key players like Yoell van Nieff and Noah Sadaoui are expected to play decisive roles in Sunday's match.

(With inputs from agencies.)