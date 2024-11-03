Left Menu

India Aims for Victory with Stellar Bowling Performance in Mumbai

New Zealand was dismissed for 174 in their second innings, setting India a target of 147 to chase on day three of the third test in Mumbai. Key contributions came from Will Young and Glenn Phillips. India bowled impressively, with Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin taking crucial wickets.

Updated: 03-11-2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Zealand's batting line-up faltered in their second innings, setting a modest target of 147 runs for India to chase in the third test match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Top scorer Will Young managed 51 runs on a challenging pitch, while Glenn Phillips added 26.

India's bowlers capitalized on the conditions, with Ravindra Jadeja leading the attack with 5 wickets for 55 runs. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin supported Jadeja's efforts, claiming 3 wickets for 63 runs.

The host team, India, is determined to avoid a series whitewash, poised to clinch victory as they chase a reachable target in this low-scoring match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

