India Aims for Victory with Stellar Bowling Performance in Mumbai

New Zealand's batting line-up faltered in their second innings, setting a modest target of 147 runs for India to chase in the third test match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Top scorer Will Young managed 51 runs on a challenging pitch, while Glenn Phillips added 26.

India's bowlers capitalized on the conditions, with Ravindra Jadeja leading the attack with 5 wickets for 55 runs. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin supported Jadeja's efforts, claiming 3 wickets for 63 runs.

The host team, India, is determined to avoid a series whitewash, poised to clinch victory as they chase a reachable target in this low-scoring match.

