India Aims for Victory with Stellar Bowling Performance in Mumbai
New Zealand was dismissed for 174 in their second innings, setting India a target of 147 to chase on day three of the third test in Mumbai. Key contributions came from Will Young and Glenn Phillips. India bowled impressively, with Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin taking crucial wickets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 09:42 IST
New Zealand's batting line-up faltered in their second innings, setting a modest target of 147 runs for India to chase in the third test match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Top scorer Will Young managed 51 runs on a challenging pitch, while Glenn Phillips added 26.
India's bowlers capitalized on the conditions, with Ravindra Jadeja leading the attack with 5 wickets for 55 runs. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin supported Jadeja's efforts, claiming 3 wickets for 63 runs.
The host team, India, is determined to avoid a series whitewash, poised to clinch victory as they chase a reachable target in this low-scoring match.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Zealand's Historic Triumph in Bengaluru: Ashwin's Underutilization Raises Eyebrows
Rohit Sharma Calls for Team Effort Amid Overreliance on Ashwin and Jadeja
Ravichandran Ashwin Achieves Historic Feat in ICC World Test Championship
Rohit Sharma Defends Ashwin and Jadeja After Historic Home Series Defeat
Cabinet approves new rail infrastructure for north Bihar, strategic connectivity for northeastern states: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.