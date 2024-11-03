Livingstone Leads England to Victory with Explosive Century

Stand-in England captain Liam Livingstone showcased his explosive potential by scoring a pivotal century, helping his team defeat the West Indies in the second ODI by five wickets on Saturday night. The blistering ton marked a return to form for Livingstone, who had implemented key changes in his practice regimen.

After the match, Livingstone emphasized his improved mindset and enjoyment of cricket, attributing his success to strategic risks taken during the game. He praised his teammates, noting particularly effective partnerships with Sam Curran and Phil Salt, crucial in reaching the 329-run target with 15 balls to spare.

Earlier, West Indies had posted a competitive total of 328/6, with notable performances from Shai Hope and Kaecy Carty. England's response, led by Livingstone's attacking fireworks and supported by disciplined bowling from John Turner and Adil Rashid, ensured a confident finish heading into the next match in Barbados.

