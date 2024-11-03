Left Menu

Livingstone Leads England to Victory with Explosive Century

England's Liam Livingstone delivered a scintillating century, leading his team to a five-wicket victory over West Indies in the second ODI. Supported by Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell's half-centuries, England successfully chased down a challenging target, with key contributions from Sam Curran securing the win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 10:20 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 10:20 IST
Liam Livingstone. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Antigua

Stand-in England captain Liam Livingstone showcased his explosive potential by scoring a pivotal century, helping his team defeat the West Indies in the second ODI by five wickets on Saturday night. The blistering ton marked a return to form for Livingstone, who had implemented key changes in his practice regimen.

After the match, Livingstone emphasized his improved mindset and enjoyment of cricket, attributing his success to strategic risks taken during the game. He praised his teammates, noting particularly effective partnerships with Sam Curran and Phil Salt, crucial in reaching the 329-run target with 15 balls to spare.

Earlier, West Indies had posted a competitive total of 328/6, with notable performances from Shai Hope and Kaecy Carty. England's response, led by Livingstone's attacking fireworks and supported by disciplined bowling from John Turner and Adil Rashid, ensured a confident finish heading into the next match in Barbados.

(With inputs from agencies.)

