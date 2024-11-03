Left Menu

Ishan Kishan's Controversial Ball Change in Unofficial Test Against Australia A

Ishan Kishan of India A faced accusations of inappropriate behavior during a ball-change controversy in a match against Australia A. Despite a heated exchange with the umpire, Cricket Australia confirmed no dissent charge against Kishan, as the ball was changed due to deterioration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mackay | Updated: 03-11-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 10:39 IST
Ishan Kishan, wicketkeeper-batsman for India A, found himself at the center of a controversy regarding a ball change during a match against Australia A, leading to accusations of 'inappropriate behavior' from umpires.

The issue arose at the start of day four when Indian players confronted umpire Shawn Craig over the decision to change the ball due to scratches. Kishan described the change as 'stupid,' prompting a warning from Craig about potential disciplinary action. However, Cricket Australia later clarified that no charges would be filed against Kishan as the change was attributed to deterioration.

Despite the controversial exchange, no penalty runs were awarded to Australia A under the specific law for unfair ball changes. The situation highlights the complexities of cricket regulations concerning ball conditions, as the teams prepare for their next showdown at MCG.

(With inputs from agencies.)

