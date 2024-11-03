Left Menu

Tadej Pogacar's Unmatched Dominance: Cycling's Unstoppable Force

Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar is hailed as a dominant force in the 2024 season, winning prestigious titles including the World Championships, Giro d'Italia, and Tour de France. His compatriot, Primoz Roglic, acknowledges Pogacar's remarkable achievements and ponders the challenges of competing against him in future races.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 12:17 IST
Tadej Pogacar's Unmatched Dominance: Cycling's Unstoppable Force
Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia's star cyclist, has emerged as a formidable force in 2024, outperforming rivals in major competitions. With victories in the World Championships, Giro d'Italia, and Tour de France, Pogacar has joined the elite ranks of cycling's 'Triple Crown' winners, a feat achieved by only two others before him.

Primoz Roglic, a four-time Vuelta a Espana champion, spoke candidly about his compatriot's accomplishments. In an interview with Spanish publication Marca, Roglic expressed both admiration and apprehension over Pogacar's dominance, admitting that challenging him in future events would be formidable.

Despite falling short of a Tour de France victory himself, Roglic remains motivated by new ambitions. He recognizes the difficulties presented by Pogacar's presence but remains unfazed, focusing on personal improvement and the thrill of competition in the ever-evolving landscape of professional cycling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024