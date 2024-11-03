Triumphant Teens: Indian Boxers Shine at U-19 World Championships

Indian boxers delivered an outstanding performance at the inaugural U-19 World Championships in Colorado, USA, securing an impressive 17 medals.

The event was marked by a dominant display from the female contingent, with 10 of them reaching the podium, led by gold medalists Parthavi Grewal and Vanshika Goswami.

Parthavi defeated Netherlands' Aaliyah Hoppema in the women's 65kg final, while Vanshika Goswami won in the woman's +80kg category. Hemant Sangwan claimed India's only gold medal in the men's category by beating USA's Rishon Sims in the 90kg division.

