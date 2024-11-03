Rohit Sharma Reflects on India's Historic Home Series Defeat

In a candid press meeting, India cricket captain Rohit Sharma characterized the recent 3-0 home series defeat to New Zealand as a particularly low point in his illustrious career. He openly took responsibility for both his personal lapses in leadership and a lack of performance with the bat.

This marks a historic moment, as the New Zealand team has become the first to secure a whitewash against India at home in a series of three or more matches. Sharma's own struggles reflect those of the entire squad, admitting failure in terms of batting efforts and strategizing ahead of the upcoming Australian tour.

Facing pressure to address these setbacks, Sharma spoke on the need for reflection and adaptation. He illustrated his intent on capitalizing on the opportunity in Australia, promising concentrated efforts to amend India's difficulties. Media reports have also speculated his uncertain participation in the first test in Perth due to personal reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)